Home Repair Expert Tom Tynan Offers Advice For Flood Damage

Houston home repair expert Tom Tynan shares his advice on dealing with mold in your home after Harvey, and he offers tips on handling flood damage to flooring, electrical components, sheet rock, and cabinetry.

Tom Tynan is the director of construction trades for continuing education at Houston Community College. He also hosts HomeShow Radio, a home improvement radio program airing on Saturday and Sunday mornings on SportsRadio 610/KILT-AM.

Houston Matters recently featured some of his advice on a special edition of the show called Home After Harvey, and here we listen to some of his advice for homeowners who face flood damage from Harvey.

