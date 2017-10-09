Home Repair Expert Tom Tynan Offers Advice For Flood Damage

Tom Tynan is the director of construction trades for continuing education at Houston Community College. He also hosts HomeShow Radio, a home improvement radio program airing on Saturday and Sunday mornings on SportsRadio 610/KILT-AM.
Houston Matters recently featured some of his advice on a special edition of the show called Home After Harvey, and here we listen to some of his advice for homeowners who face flood damage from Harvey.
