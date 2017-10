The Astros looked like they were headed for a victory and sweep of Boston Sunday, but lost 10-3. And the Texans lost two key personnel from their defense Sunday. We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke.

The weekend was pretty rough for Houston sports fans. JJ Watt is likely done for the season after breaking his leg in the Texans’ Sunday night loss to the Chiefs. And Whitney Mercilus was injured in the same drive and is out for the season. Plus, the Astros lost Game 3 of their ALDS series against the Boston Red Sox by a score of 10-3.

We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.