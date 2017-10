Anne Richard, a former Assistant Secretary of State, talks with Houston Matters about how the politics of refugee assistance has changed.

Anne Richard is the former Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration. It’s a bureau within the State Department that provides assistance to refugees, people who’ve been displaced, and other victims of conflict from around the world. At one point, the bureau had a budget of $3.4 billion.

Richard recently gave a talk at the University of Houston. She sat down with Houston Matters producer Maggie Martin to talk about how the politics of refugee assistance have changed.