Rescuing Food From Going to Waste

A Houstonian noticed when people were no-shows for banquets and other catered events, that perfectly good — and often upscale — food was being thrown away. She found a way to put it to good use.

We learn about Second Servings Houston, a local organization whose mission is to rescue food that’s headed for the trash and re-direct it to the hungry.

Founder Barbara Heitman Bronstein tells us why she started the organization and how it works.