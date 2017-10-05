Full Show: Harvey’s Effect On Drinking Water, And Dealing With The Storm’s Psychological Challenges (Oct. 5, 2017)

On Thursday’s edition of Houston Matters: We learn how Houston’s drinking water supply managed to come through Harvey clean. We discuss the mental health challenges many survivors will face in the short- and long-term future And we learn about a new art exhibit that focuses heavily on patterns and repetition.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Thursday’s edition of Houston Matters: We learn how Houston’s drinking water supply managed to come through Harvey clean. We discuss the mental health challenges many survivors will face in the short- and long-term future And we learn about a new art exhibit that focuses heavily on patterns and repetition.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.