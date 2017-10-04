City In A City: Course Explores How Houston Enclaves Forged Their Own Identities

A new course explores how areas and developments within Greater Houston have forged their own unique identities — and even governments — over the years.

Rice University is partnering with Preservation Houston to launch a short-term course called City in a City: Community Identity and Houston’s Sprawl.

For six weeks, instructors will talk about different areas of Houston, including the City of Southside Place, the Heights, Bellaire, Harrisburg, and River Oaks. The course will explore a selection of towns and developments in and around Houston, and why some were swallowed up by annexation while others retained a distinct and independent identity.

Maggie Martin talks with Jim Parsons of Preservation Houston about the series.

