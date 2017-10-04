The Full Menu: Outdoor Dining Revisited

Now that the Houston weather is starting to get a tiny bit cooler (aka just hot, instead of miserable) and legitimate mild weather is a little closer, our group of local foodies wanted to revisit their discussion from last year about their favorite places to eat outdoors in this month’s installment of The Full Menu.
Our Houston food writers are Katharine Shilcutt of Houstonia Magazine, David Leftwich of Sugar and Rice Magazine, and Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston.
Restaurants Mentioned in This Edition:
Presidio
Field and Tides
Southern Goods
King’s Bierhaus
Height’s Bier Garten
Worcester’s Annex
Axelrad
Luigi’s Pizzeria
McIntyre’s
Beaver’s
Cane Rosso
a’Bouzy
Brasserie Du Parc
FM Kitchen and Bar
Backstreet Cafe
Brennan’s
Rainbow Lodge
Brenner’s Steakhouse on the Bayou
Becks Prime
Tiny Boxwoods
Provisions
West Alabama Ice House
Tacos Tierra Caliente
El Big Bad
Lawless Spirits & Kitchen
El Real
Coltivare
Better Luck Tomorrow
Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino
The Shack
Brady’s Landing (currently undergoing renovation)
Gilhooley’s