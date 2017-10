We discuss the latest developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke.

The Houston Texans steamrolled over the Tennessee Titans Sunday 57-14. Jose Altuve won yet another American League batting title as the Astros wrapped up a 101-win regular season in Boston Sunday. And the Dynamo continued to push for the playoffs with a couple exciting matches against Minnesota and LA.

We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.