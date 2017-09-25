Sports Monday: Politics In Sports, And Patriots Edge Out The Texans

We discuss the latest Houston sports news and the politics that superseded the games this weekend after President Trump’s comments about players kneeling during the national anthem.

Each Monday, we leave politics and public affairs behind for a few minutes to talk with Jeff Balke about the games Houston athletes play. But this weekend, sports and politics were inextricably linked.

President Trump, on Twitter, went after the NFL, encouraging fans to boycott games if players continued to protest by taking a knee during the national anthem. In response, players and management alike at all 14 NFL games Sunday responded in some form of protest — the Houston Texans among them. Also Pres. Trump uninvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to the White House prompting a response from Houston Rockets star Chris Paul — who’s president of the NBA Players Association.

Plus: Carmelo Anthony is joining the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Texans came close to defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Astros continue to chase Cleveland for best record in the MLB.

Jeff joins us from Rockets Media Day at the Toyota Center to discuss those and other developments in Houston sports.