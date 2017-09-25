Full Show: Rebuilding Infrastructure Post-Harvey, And How The Media Covers Disasters (Sept. 25, 2017)

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: Former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros offers advice on rebuilding Houston post-Harvey. Local journalists discuss how the media covers disasters. And Jeff Balke brings us the latest developments in Houston Sports.

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: One of the biggest challenges Greater Houston faces post-Harvey is rebuilding housing and infrastructure damaged by flooding. Henry Cisneros knows a thing or two about urban planning and infrastructure. He served as Housing and Urban Development Secretary and mayor of San Antonio. Cisneros joins us to talk about the immediate and long-term needs in Houston and the surrounding area, as well as how to better prepare for future storms and other disasters.

Also this hour: Local journalists discuss how the media covers events like Harvey. And we talk about the latest Houston sports news.

