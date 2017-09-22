Possible Toxic Spill In Pasadena, And Defining ‘Affordable’ Health Care: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of The News

From a call for more EPA presence in Pasadena, to a disconnect between consumers and lawmakers over the definition of affordable health care — our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on the Sierra Club calling for more EPA presence as the agency investigates a possible toxic spill in Pasadena, a disconnect between consumers and lawmakers over the definition of “affordable” health care, and big-time singers stepping up to help Harvey victims – by playing shows hundreds of miles away from Houston.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Mary Flood, a blogger and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing

Vlad Davidiuk, Harris County Republican Party communications director

Wayne Ashley, academic adviser, digital media strategist, and editor of TexasLeftist.com