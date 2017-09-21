Advice: Helping Children Cope After a Disaster

We learn about some of the mental health challenges children in Greater Houston could experience following Harvey and how parents and teachers can help them cope.

Thousands of students in Greater Houston are back to school just a couple of weeks after Harvey flooded homes and schools. But beyond math, science, and language arts, many of these students will be dealing with stresses at home because of the storm.

Charity Eames joins us. She's the manager of parenting services for the DePelchin Children's Center.