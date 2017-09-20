The Full Menu: Local Restaurants Respond To Harvey With Food And Comfort

On this installment of The Full Menu, our three foodies talk about how local restaurants have responded to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, from the extension of Houston Restaurant Weeks to places feeding evacuees, volunteers, and first-responders.
Our Houston food writers are Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Katharine Shilcutt of Houstonia Magazine, and David Leftwich of Sugar and Rice Magazine.
Restaurants and other businesses in the Midtown Kitchen Collective:
Airline Seafood
All We Need Farms
Ambrosia
Animal Farm
Ande’s Cafe
Antone’s
Axelrad
Austin restaurants led by Philip Speer
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria
Barrelhouse Media
Barringer
Batanga
Brasserie Du Parc
BB’s Cafe
Berryhill Baja Grill
Big Star Bar
Big Time Texas BBQ
Black Hill Meats
Black Sheep Agency
Blue Heron Farm
Blue Oak BBQ
Better Luck Tomorrow
Boar’s Head
Breaking Bread
Brennan’s of Houston
Biryani Pot
Brooklyn Athletic Club
Brooklyn Meatball Company
Brothers Produce Houston
Budget Restaurant Supply
Burger-Chan
Buttz Gourmet Food Truck
Cane Rosso
Canino’s
Caracol
Clean Cuisine
The Convoy Group
Cochon
Costco
Crispy or Grilled Truck
Crowne Plaza NRG
Dolce Vita
Dorothy’s Donuts
Double Trouble
Down House
Eight Wonder Brewery
El Big Bad
El Bolillo Bakery
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Emmaline
EurAsia Fusion Sushi
Fluff Bake Bar
Foreign & Domestic
Four Seasons Hotel
Frank’s Pizza
G&B Fish and Seafood
Gelazzi
GlassBox Media
Good Dog Houston
Goya Foods
Grand Prize Bar
Gundermann Acres
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
Heights Bier Garten
High Fashion Home
Houston Food Finder
Houston Pecan Company
The Houston Wave
Houston Zombie Walk
Hugo’s
IWSC Group Atlanta
Jackpot Pizza
Jenni’s Noodle House
Johnny’s Gold Brick
Julep
Wilson’s
Killen’s BBQ
Kraftsmen Baking
La Reyna Tortillas
La Table
Laughing Frog Farm
Le Colonial
Les Ba’Get
Little Woodrow’s EaDo
Local Houston Magazine
Lopez Negrete Communications
Luby’s
LYFT
Mama Rosie’s
Marble Ranch
Martin Preferred Foods
Morningstar
Moving Sidewalk
My Yard Reaction
New Living
NextSeed
Operation BBQ Relief
Oui Banh Mi
The Palm
Pax Americana
PDQ
Peli Peli
Perfect Fit Meals
Peska Cocina Latina
Phoenicia Specialty Foods
Pi Pizza
Piggy Bank
Pink’s Pizza
Pinkerton’s Poison Girl
Preferred Meals
Presidio
Radicle Fresh Juice
Reef
Riel
Ring of Fire BBQ
Rocking 711 Ranch
Rudyard’s
Rustika Cafe and Bakery
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Saint Dane’s
Shipley Donuts
Sketch City
Slow Dough Bread Co
SNAP Kitchen
Southside Espresso
Southern Goods
St. John’s Fire Food Truck
Spindletap Brewery
State of Grace
Subway
Texas Produce Company
The Branch
The Protein Cookie Company
Three Sisters Farms
Tony Mandola’s
Trader Joe’s
Uchi
Urban Harvest
Viet Hoa
Vital Kitchen
Whole Foods
Winbern Mess Hall
Wokker
Yelp Houston
Xochi