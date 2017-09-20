The Full Menu: Local Restaurants Respond To Harvey With Food And Comfort

Houston food writers discuss how local restaurants have responded to Hurricane Harvey by feeding evacuees and first-responders — and by offering a return to normalcy.

On this installment of The Full Menu, our three foodies talk about how local restaurants have responded to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, from the extension of Houston Restaurant Weeks to places feeding evacuees, volunteers, and first-responders.

Our Houston food writers are Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Katharine Shilcutt of Houstonia Magazine, and David Leftwich of Sugar and Rice Magazine.

Restaurants and other businesses in the Midtown Kitchen Collective:

Airline Seafood

All We Need Farms

Ambrosia

Animal Farm

Ande’s Cafe

Antone’s

Axelrad

Austin restaurants led by Philip Speer

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria

Barrelhouse Media

Barringer

Batanga

Brasserie Du Parc

BB’s Cafe

Berryhill Baja Grill

Big Star Bar

Big Time Texas BBQ

Black Hill Meats

Black Sheep Agency

Blue Heron Farm

Blue Oak BBQ

Better Luck Tomorrow

Boar’s Head

Breaking Bread

Brennan’s of Houston

Biryani Pot

Brooklyn Athletic Club

Brooklyn Meatball Company

Brothers Produce Houston

Budget Restaurant Supply

Burger-Chan

Buttz Gourmet Food Truck

Cane Rosso

Canino’s

Caracol

Clean Cuisine

The Convoy Group

Cochon

Costco

Crispy or Grilled Truck

Crowne Plaza NRG

Dolce Vita

Dorothy’s Donuts

Double Trouble

Down House

Eight Wonder Brewery

El Big Bad

El Bolillo Bakery

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

Emmaline

EurAsia Fusion Sushi

Fluff Bake Bar

Foreign & Domestic

Four Seasons Hotel

Frank’s Pizza

G&B Fish and Seafood

Gelazzi

GlassBox Media

Good Dog Houston

Goya Foods

Grand Prize Bar

Gundermann Acres

Harlem Road Texas BBQ

Heights Bier Garten

High Fashion Home

Houston Food Finder

Houston Pecan Company

The Houston Wave

Houston Zombie Walk

Hugo’s

IWSC Group Atlanta

Jackpot Pizza

Jenni’s Noodle House

Johnny’s Gold Brick

Julep

Wilson’s

Killen’s BBQ

Kraftsmen Baking

La Reyna Tortillas

La Table

Laughing Frog Farm

Le Colonial

Les Ba’Get

Little Woodrow’s EaDo

Local Houston Magazine

Lopez Negrete Communications

Luby’s

LYFT

Mama Rosie’s

Marble Ranch

Martin Preferred Foods

Morningstar

Moving Sidewalk

My Yard Reaction

New Living

NextSeed

Operation BBQ Relief

Oui Banh Mi

The Palm

Pax Americana

PDQ

Peli Peli

Perfect Fit Meals

Peska Cocina Latina

Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Pi Pizza

Piggy Bank

Pink’s Pizza

Pinkerton’s Poison Girl

Preferred Meals

Presidio

Radicle Fresh Juice

Reef

Riel

Ring of Fire BBQ

Rocking 711 Ranch

Rudyard’s

Rustika Cafe and Bakery

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saint Dane’s

Shipley Donuts

Sketch City

Slow Dough Bread Co

SNAP Kitchen

Southside Espresso

Southern Goods

St. John’s Fire Food Truck

Spindletap Brewery

State of Grace

Subway

Texas Produce Company

The Branch

The Protein Cookie Company

Three Sisters Farms

Tony Mandola’s

Trader Joe’s

Uchi

Urban Harvest

Viet Hoa

Vital Kitchen

Whole Foods

Winbern Mess Hall

Wokker

Yelp Houston

Xochi