A consumer law expert helps you understand how to protect yourself from post-Harvey price gouging.

A gas station just outside Laredo allegedly sold gas for nearly $10-per-gallon in recent weeks. Now, it’s one of a few businesses Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going after for price gouging.

We talk with Rick McElvaney from the UH Law Center’s Center for Consumer Law to find out what laws are out there to protect consumers.

Related