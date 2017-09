Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker discusses the continuing relief efforts for hundreds who are currently sheltered at NRG Center.

We’re continuing to follow Harvey relief and recovery efforts across the region. Some of those efforts are still ongoing at NRG Center where more than 2,300 people are currently sheltered.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker now serves as senior vice president and chief strategy officer for BakerRipley. She joins us to describe what it has been like in the past couple of weeks out from Harvey.

