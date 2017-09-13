Advice: Understanding Renters’ Rights After Harvey

Renters across Greater Houston have lots of questions in the wake of Harvey. Richard Tomlinson from Lone Star Legal Aid, helps us navigate these complicated legal questions.

Many of those affected by recent flooding in Houston are renters. Plenty whose rented homes or apartments flooded are left wondering what they do next. Some are being evicted while apartment complexes begin the task of cleaning up. Others are being asked to pay rent even though their home or apartment is uninhabitable.

Renters across Greater Houston have lots of questions in the wake of Harvey. Do they still have to pay rent? Is their lease still validated or is it terminated, if their residence flooded? What are their rights in a situation like this?

Richard Tomlinson helps us navigate these complicated legal questions. He’s the director of litigation for Lone Star Legal Aid.

