We learn about the size and scope of the American Red Cross response to Hurricane Harvey and how Hurricane Irma might affect the organization’s resources.

In the days following Harvey, the American Red Cross set up more than 200 shelters across Texas for thousands of evacuees. The organization has also orchestrated relief efforts in the Greater Houston region.

To learn more about the Red Cross response to Harvey, we talk with David Brady, CEO of the American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast.