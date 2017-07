For Mexican Americans growing up in Greater Houston, baseball was more than just a sport. A new book of photographs chronicles their story. We hear from the authors and a former player.

For Mexican Americans growing up in Greater Houston, baseball was more than just a sport. It brought together a community often faced with discrimination.

That’s according to a new book that looks at Mexican-American baseball in the region.

It’s called Mexican American Baseball in Houston and Southeast Texas, and we hear from Felix Fraga, himself a former baseball player and community activist, and two of the book’s co-authors: Joe Thompson and Will Lange.