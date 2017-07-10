Houston Rockets Sign James Harden To Record-Setting Contract Extension

Over the weekend, the Rockets signed their superstar, James Harden, to the richest contract extension in NBA history. And the Astros head into the All-Star break with a franchise-best first half. We discuss these and other Houston sports stories.

Over the weekend, the Houston Rockets signed their superstar, James Harden, to the richest contract extension in NBA history. The deal is reportedly worth $228 million and keeps the face of the franchise locked down for the next six seasons. This comes after the Rockets used some clever adaptations of NBA rules to acquire former Clippers star Chris Paul.

The Rockets’ moves might overshadow — at least for the moment — the stellar first half the Houston Astros just completed, with three position players starting for the American League team (Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer) in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

We discuss these and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.