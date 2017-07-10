Are You Killing Your Pet With Love? Answers to Your Dog and Cat Questions

Dr. Lori Teller from the Meyerland Animal Clinic answers listener questions about the health of your dogs and cats.

Audio from this segment will be available after 3 p.m. CT.

Could you be killing your beloved pet with love? In other words, many of us reward our pets with food and treats, but could that be bad for their health?

Dr. Lori Teller from the Meyerland Animal Clinic joins us to answer that question.

Plus, Dr. Teller addresses the value of raw diets for pets, she helps a listener get his cat to slow down when it’s eating, and she answers other listener questions about the care and feeding of their beloved cats and dogs.