Friday’s Houston Matters: Dallas Police Attack One Year Later (July 7, 2017)

On the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on law enforcement officers in Dallas, we look at how the event affected police recruitment in Houston and North Texas.

A year ago today (July 7, 2016), a gunman opened fire on a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas. When the shooting was over, five police officers were dead.

The attack shook the law enforcement community both in the Dallas area and around the country – including here in Houston. But did it help or hinder recruitment for our understaffed police department? On today’s edition of Houston Matters, we take a closer look.

Meanwhile, in the year since the attack, the Dallas Police Department has been buffeted by the retirement of a chief, a contentious pension battle and a continuing exodus of officers. From our partner station in Dallas, KERA, Christopher Connelly takes a look at life as a Dallas cop though the eyes of two brand new officers.

