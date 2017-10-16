Briefcase: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

/

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a policy recently rescinded by the administration with a wind down period. Professor Geoffrey Hoffman, who teaches immigration law explains how undocumented immigrants will be affected.

“DACA recipients previously authorized to live and work in the U.S. will lose their work authorizations, may be forced to put their educations on hold, and will find themselves subject to deportation,” Hoffman said. “This change, opponents argue, is justified as a means to enforce the immigration laws and remove non-citizens from jobs meant for lawful residents. Proponents view DACA ‘dreamers’ as a boon to our economy, providing protection to immigrants who through no fault of their own were brought into the U.S. as children.”

Professor Hoffman said there are resources available to help people sort out legal issues. “Members of the Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative, including the University of Houston Law Center Immigration Clinic, host presentations and workshops and continue to counsel individuals on their legal rights.”