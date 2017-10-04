Briefcase: Pro Bono for Civil Cases

/

Unlike the criminal justice system, in civil matters, there is no right to an attorney if you cannot afford one. Professor Alissa Rubin Gomez, is the former executive director of Houston Volunteer Lawyers and explains why attorneys need to work pro bono.

“With only one legal aid lawyer available for every 10,000 Texans who qualify, private attorneys fill the “justice gap” by volunteering,” Professor Gomez said. “For example, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, volunteer lawyers are advising on FEMA applications, insurance claims, home repair scams, and lost documents.”

If someone needs help, there are various ways to get it.

“The University of Houston Law Center is home to several award-winning legal clinics that are free of charge, including civil, immigration, and consumer law,” Gomez continued. “The clinics are available to anyone in the Houston area.”

To apply, call 713-743-2094. Or visit the UHLC clinics website.