Briefcase: Harvey Aftermath – Deceptive Practices Act

In 1973, the Texas legislature enacted the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Rick McElvaney is a consumer law professor with the University of Houston Law Center. Rick explains how this statute is applicable in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“The DTPA has protected millions from false, misleading, and deceptive acts,” Professor McElvaney said. “People rebuilding after Harvey may be re-victimized by scam artists providing shoddy work, or misrepresenting their services. The statute enables the Texas Attorney General to stop prohibited conduct and allows affected parties to sue for damages.”

“The Center for Consumer Law offers free educational programs,” he explained. “On September 30th, experts will talk about consumer and landlord-tenant law, insurance, FEMA, immigration and a host of other issues at the Hurricane Harvey edition of the People’s Law School. More information is available at www.peopleslawyer.net .”