Briefcase: Clean Power And Houston

The President recently ordered the EPA to review clean power rules, which sharply limited greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. Tracy Hester, with The University of Houston Law Center, is a lecturer of environmental law and discusses what this means for the energy industry.

“The Clean Power Plan is pretty much dead,” Professor Hester said. “The only question is when and how EPA will kill it. Its end shows how the current administration is actively pulling back on federal greenhouse gas regulations.”

“These rule changes create some uncertainties – good and bad — for Houston’s energy sector,” Hester continued. “Houston is the energy capital, including for renewable energy. Relaxed greenhouse gas rules will help some of our fossil fuel companies, but could discourage Houston’s wind, solar, hydropower, and – to some extent – natural gas power producers.”