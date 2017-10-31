Join Us For ‘Teacher Story Slam’

Building Houston's Super School

This story-telling event on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. will feature true stories, as teachers step up to the mic to share tips — and inspiration – from their classrooms

Houston Public Media has been following innovations and changes at Furr High School in an on-going series this year.

Now it’s time to hear from teachers all across Houston with their ideas — big and little — to improve their schools and students’ lives. This story-telling event will feature true stories, as teachers step up to the mic to share tips — and inspiration – from their classrooms.

Please join us for special, LIVE story slam, hosted by poet and artist Marlon Lizama, and co-sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of Education.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

6:30 – 8:30 PM

E.B. Cape Center, 4501 Leeland St., Houston TX 77023

(Parking Entrance on S. Lockwood Drive)

RSVP here

Story-tellers will include Paul Castro, superintendent of Houston’s A+ Unlimited Potential, a mobile school; writer, poet and teacher Leslie Contreras Schwartz; college coach Yolanda Norman and others.

The series is produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program.

