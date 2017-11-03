WATCH: Houston’s VIPs And Fans Cheer For Astros At Championship Parade

Political, law enforcement leaders and Houstonians were equally excited to welcome a team that made history

Houstonians from all walks of life gathered downtown Friday to attend the spectacular Astros World Series Championship parade. Local VIPs and regular citizens were equally thrilled to welcome a team that has made history for Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo stressed the Astros victory also symbolizes Houston’s resilience after hurricane Harvey and the city’s unity.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez noted he is very happy because he is a native Houstonian and also a baseball fan.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz also noted that the Astros brought the city together at a time when Houstonians needed something to cheer for that would help them get their minds off Harvey.

Houston City Council Member Brenda Stardig gave us this emotional comment about the relevance of the Astros victory for a city that needed good news after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the Astros happened exactly at the “right time.”

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee highlighted that the Astros made Houston “proud” with their exciting victory over the L.A. Dodgers.

Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh was also attending the parade and emphasized how thrilling the fifth game was.

Astros fan Freddie Mclemore.

Astros fan Cameron Hunter.

Astros fan Francisco Martinez.

Astros fan Ronald Ferrera.