Contractors Short On Equipment Needed For Home Restoration After Harvey

The storm’s aftermath is keeping contractors in Houston busy – but also in need of more stuff.

/

With tens of thousands of Houston area homes damaged by flooding, contractors are coming in from all over the country.

One of them is Dennis Shy, president of Paul Davis Restoration of West County in St. Louis.

“We come in and we kind of gut out the flooring and the walls and what not,” he said. “After that we put in an anti-microbial spray to prevent mold growth and then we dry the structure.”

How busy is he?

“Swamped!” he said. “There’s too much work right now.”

Shy is here with 40 crews working 16-hour days.

The problem is, he said, with so much need, suppliers are out of equipment for this type of work.

“We’re talking about air movers, dehumidifiers, things like that,” he said. “That’s the main thing that helps dry a structure.”

The effect is that it takes longer to finish, Shy said, and fewer homeowners can be helped.

And then there’s the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

“We’re going to be splitting resources,” he said. “We don’t normally have this much hurricane activity at the same time.”

It’ll certainly keep contractors like him busy for a while.