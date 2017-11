News 88.7’s Andrew Schneider and Laura Isensee give us an overview of the major initiatives on today’s ballot.

We kick off today’s Houston Matters with a rundown of some proposed bonds, amendments, and school board candidates Houston voters may decide on at their polling locations on this Election Day.

To walk us through it all, we’re joined by News 88.7 reporters Andrew Schneider, who covers politics and government, and Laura Isensee, who covers education.