Former Comptroller Susan Combs To Meet With Trump Today

Former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as he continues to weigh his options for agriculture secretary.

Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

Combs, who who was the state’s agriculture commissioner from 1998 to 2007, will meet Friday with Trump, said transition spokesman Jason Miller. Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Combs, who met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence earlier this month, is not the only Texan making the trip to Florida today. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is set to visit Mar-a-Lago to meet with senior members of Trump’s transition team, according to Miller’s office.

At least one other Texan is thought to be under consideration for agriculture secretary: Elsa Murano, former president of Texas A&M University. She met Wednesday with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

On Thursday night, DTN, an agriculture news site, first reported Combs was expected to meet with Trump on Friday, citing a member of the president-elect’s agricultural advisory committee.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2016/12/30/former-comptroller-susan-combs-meet-trump-today/.