Special In 59 Seconds: What The Election Results Mean For You

Party Politics experts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jay Aiyer break down the results of the November 7th Election.
(Plus, if you see them so happy is because we gave them 2 minutes, just for this once…)
Houstonians approved a $1 billion bond and a couple of propositions on the Tuesday November 7th Election, as well as seven amendments to the Texas Constitution; How does this affect you?
Party Politics experts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jay Aiyer break down the results of the November 7th Election.
(Plus, if you see them so happy is because we gave them 2 minutes, just for this once…)