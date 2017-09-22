Mayor Turner Answers FAQ About Debris Removal Post-Harvey

Sylvester Turner addressed the issue on Friday with specific instructions for those affected by flooding and still trying to clear junk from their frontyards

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding debris:

Call 311 or use the 311 app

Residents are asked to report debris removal needs through the 311 phone app or by calling 311. They should only make one call per address to better help target collection efforts and provide documentation for FEMA funding.

They can also click on the Report Harvey Debris button on the City of Houston website.

When will the debris at my home be collected?

Collections are taking places throughout the city, which is working to provide as much information as possible about scheduling for each area. Information about the schedule for each address or block is not available throughout the city at this point. The city recognizes the need to collect all debris as soon as possible following the record-high amount of rainfall produced by Hurricane Harvey.

Why wasn’t all my debris collected when trucks came through my area?

Some residents may have more debris than can be collected in one truckload. Additional collection trips may be necessary. Once the first pass is made, any remaining or additional debris must be moved to the curb to be collected by the city in subsequent trips. Check Solid Waste Management’s website www.houstontx.gov/ solidwaste for debris collection updates.



Why can’t the city pick up debris in my yard or driveway?

City collection vehicles can only reach debris if it is within 10-15 feet from the curb.

Seehttp://www.houstontx.gov/ solidwaste/CurbsideDebrisPDF. pdf for more instructions.

Where can I get more help?

Crisis Cleanup https://crisiscleanup. org/ 844-965-1386

www.houstonrecovers.org

The mayor also announced that landfills will operate around 24 hours a day for debris collection. This will allow for trucks to deposit at any time during the day to collect and deposit debris, so that it is transferred to landfills by nighttime.

According to the Mayor’s office, more than 300 trucks have collected over 8 million cubic yards of debris so far.