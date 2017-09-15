Still Unclear If George R. Brown Convention Center Shelter Will Be Closing This Weekend

Fred Mariscal, a spokesman for the Red Cross, said they haven’t made a final decision about shutting down the GRB shelter this weekend.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said this week that the shelter inside the George R. Brown Convention Center would be closing this weekend, but as of Friday morning, that plan isn’t so clear.

Fred Mariscal, a spokesman for the Red Cross – which is managing the shelter – told Houston Public Media they haven’t made a final decision about shutting down the GRB shelter this weekend.

Mariscal detailed that as of Thursday night, about 995 people were still staying at the GRB and added they have ruled out the possibility of moving the shelter to the Northwest Mall because it doesn’t meet the necessary requirements.