AIDS Foundation Houston’s Stone Soup Pantry, like so many more smaller social service organizations in Houston, has made its services available to all those in need in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

With the help of the Houston Food Bank, Stone Soup is able to feed upwards of 200 families monthly, but as Houston deals with recovery, these numbers are greatly increased.

Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse talks with AFH’s CEO Kelly Young and President of Houston Food Bank Brian Greene about the need and the resources out there.