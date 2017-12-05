For The Human Mind, Is There Anything Beyond Comprehension?

Dr. Andy Boyd attempts to make sense of that question in his book Beyond Comprehension: A Scientific Look at the Challenge of Knowing Everything.

The human mind is pretty amazing – the things it can do, the things it can comprehend run circles around its closest competitor. But can it understand everything?

For example, take the number ten. Humans understand the concept, but dogs do not. That’s because our brains are larger and are wired differently. So, with that logic, isn’t it possible there are some things that our brains just aren’t big and complex enough to understand?

Dr. Andy Boyd attempts, himself, to make sense of that question in his book Beyond Comprehension: A Scientific Look at the Challenge of Knowing Everything. News 88.7 listeners know Boyd from his contributions to Engines of Ingenuity. He’s also an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Houston.

He tells Craig Cohen about his book and what he discovered about the limits of human cognitive capabilities.