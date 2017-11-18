Greyhound Prepares For Record-Setting Thanksgiving Travel

The largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, is preparing to kick off the busy holiday travel season as nearly 700,000 customers are expected to travel.

Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, is preparing to kick off the busy holiday travel season as nearly 700,000 customers are expected to travel to over 2,300 destinations across the United States for Thanksgiving.

To make traveling even easier on Greyhound, the company offers simple, convenient and hassle-free travel tools, including the ability to book a trip quickly with one-click purchasing, as well as a mobile site and app that allow customers to receive personalized updates and manage their travel from the palm of their hands.

In addition, BusTracker, enables customers to track the location of their bus in real-time, so they can keep family and friends updated throughout their journey.

In September, the company launched E-Ticketing in the Northeast, and will soon roll-out the feature nationwide, making the boarding process more efficient as customers can board the bus with a quick flash of their mobile ticket on their phones.

Riders also will continue to enjoy all the modern on-board amenities they’re familiar with including free Wi-Fi, power outlets, leather seats and extra legroom to stay comfortable and relaxed on the way to their holiday destination.

“With all the stress that typically surrounds this time of year, we’re happy to be able to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free opportunity to travel and be with their loved ones this holiday season,” said Bill Blankenship, chief operating officer, Greyhound

Lines, Inc.

“Traveling with Greyhound has never been easier as we continue to improve the customer experience by rolling-out tools to make travel easy and enjoyable.”

Given the high volume of customers expected to travel this season, Greyhound encourages customers to book their trips early and arrive at least one hour before their scheduled departure time.

Tickets are valid only on the date and schedule for which they were purchased. If customers wish to change travel arrangements, tickets can be re-issued for a fee if seats are available.

Greyhound offers self-service ticketing kiosks at major terminals, free Wi-Fi at its stations and a book on-line, pay with cash service.

Tickets can be purchased on www.greyhound.com, Greyhound’s mobile app, by calling 1-800-231-2222 or at company terminals and agencies.