What Do You Do In An Active Shooter Situation?

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program teaches officers how to train civilians to respond in the event of an active shooter.

Law officers from across the country came to the Hill Country this week to learn how to respond to active shooters like the one that killed 26 people at a Texas church last weekend.

The leader of the Texas State University program, Pete Blair, says each active shooter situation is different.

“There’s a lot of variety in these events,” says Blair, executive director of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program, which wrapped up its annual conference on Thursday. “In some, there are relatively few people who are injured or killed and in others, there are a lot of people who are injured or killed.”

It was the latter last Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs: In addition to the 26 killed, 20 others were wounded in the tiny town.

Blair says that no matter the size of the attack, the first priority doesn’t change. Officers who go through the ALERRT program are taught to immobilize the shooter first before taking care of the wounded.

“There are a lot of things happening at once and a lot of possible things competing for their attention,” Blair says.

ALERRT also teaches officers how to train civilians to respond in the event of an active shooter. Blair says there are three simple rules:

“Pay attention to your surroundings,” he said. Have an exit plan and try to move away from the threat as quickly as possible. Deny. “If for some reason you can’t avoid the attacker — you’re in an office, you hear gunfire in the hallway and you’re worried if you go out there, you might be shot — the next best step is to deny access to your location,” Blair said. “Keep them from getting to you. Close and lock the doors.”

