How Did Houston’s Drinking Water Stay Safe During Harvey?

Yvonne Forrest, deputy director of Houston Water, tells Houston Matters how the city’s water supply managed to stay safe during the disaster and highlights what plans are in store to protect it in the future.

Two weeks ago, there was a small scare when the drinking water at Houston City Hall was deemed unsafe to drink due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria. This turned out to be not such a big deal, but concerns about the safety of drinking water were naturally quite high when Harvey made its way to our area and caused unprecedented flooding.

To talk about how Houston’s water supply managed to come through the disaster clean — and to highlight what plans are in store for the future — we talk with Yvonne Forrest, the deputy director of Houston Water.