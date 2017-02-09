HISD Trustees To Consider New Vote On Recapture

Under the state’s school finance system, HISD is now considered property wealthy and has to pay into the state’s “Robin Hood” or recapture system.

At their monthly meeting, trustees for the Houston Independent School District will consider calling a new election on how to pay millions into the state’s school finance system.

In November, HISD voters rejected the traditional way of paying that money, in the form of a check or “attendance tax credits.”

Now HISD will lose nearly $18 billion in commercial, non-residential property from its tax base in July, unless something changes in the 85th Legislature. State law allows the commissioner to detach property and let another district tax it instead, as a form of payment.