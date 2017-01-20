Feds To Continue To Investigate Special Ed In Texas

Federals officials told the state that they still have concerns and will return the last week of February to gather more information, review documents and interview state officials.

Federal authorities plan to ramp up their investigation Texas, with another visit to the state set for later in February, citing “serious concerns.”

They are trying to determine if Texas violated federal law in how it identifies children for special ed.

In December, officials with the U.S. Department of Education visited Texas to hear from parents and advocates, including stops in Houston, Dallas and Austin. They also set up a blog for people to comment, which generated more than 400 comments during a one-month period.

But they said in a letter this week that they still have concerns and will return the last week of February to gather more information, review documents and interview state officials.

“A majority of the comments we received, both during the listening sessions and through the blog, raised serious concerns about the State’s compliance with the child find requirements under [federal special education law],” wrote Ruth Ryder, acting director of the Office of Special Education Programs at the department.

The federal probe stems from a Houston Chronicle investigation last fall. It revealed that that for years, the Texas Education Agency told districts that only 8.5 percent of all kids could receive expensive special services.

The state has denied ever capping special ed and said that the 8.5 percent was merely a goal. The TEA said in a statement that it will continue to work with federal authorities on the issue.