Houstonians Are Fixing The Stray Pet Population

Houston leaders are making a big effort to fix the stray pet problem in the city by offering free spay and neutering.

The city’s pet shelter BARC, says Houston has over one million stray animals.

That’s why Houston’s hosting the “Big Fix.”

It’s a volunteer effort to lower the stray population.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said it’ll focus on 11 targeted neighborhoods in the city.

“The stray problem is bigger than BARC, it’s bigger than the county, it’s bigger than the city,” Turner said. “This requires a community-wide effort to find a community-wide solution.”

They’ll be offering free vaccinations, spay, neutering, and microchips for pets.

“We will be educating these residents on the importance of spay and neuter, why your animals shouldn’t roam the streets, why your animals shouldn’t be chained up, and why you shouldn’t breed anymore animals because we have way too many as it is,” Gloria Zenteno, with Unity for a Solution.

The “Big Fix” will be taking place in south and east Houston neighborhoods on February 11th.