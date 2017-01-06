Make Your Christmas Tree Last Past Holidays… Like Houston

Close out the holiday season by giving back to Mother Nature.

City of Houston leaders say mulching the tree is an appropriate way to end the holidays.

Since 1991, 23 million pounds of trees have been recycled in Houston.

“There is one more gift that we can make to our community which is save valuable landfill, air space, mulch this material, bring it back into the cities, so that we can grow flowers and gardens and keep the city as beautiful as it has been,” Harry Hayes, director of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department.

The mulch is given to the company Living Earth Houston to be sold and some proceeds go to help fund the city’s recycling program.

If you want to recycle your Christmas tree there are 24 locations across Houston.