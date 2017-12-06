Full Show: Political Roundup, And Rebuilding In Richmond (Dec. 6, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We break down the week’s big political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston. We learn about Harvey recovery efforts in Richmond. And Houston Grand Opera debuts The House Without a Christmas Tree.

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas. Our panel of experts this week includes Jeremi Suri and Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, both from the University of Texas, and Andrew Schneider, News 88.7’s politics and government reporter.

Also this hour: There are many people struggling to rebuild their lives in Richmond, Texas. When Harvey struck, many residents of the town just southwest of Houston were already reeling from the Tax Day Floods a year prior. We hear some of their stories from the Texas Observer.

Plus: Houston Grand Opera is premiering another new holiday opera this season called The House Without a Christmas Tree, based on a book TV movie from the 70s.

