Five Harris County Jail Detention Officers Under Indictment For Beating Inmate

According to the District Attorney‘s Civil Rights Division the incident happened at the Baker Street Jail on September 4, 2016, when inmate Jerome Bartee got into a verbal confrontation with officers. Things turned physical and Bartee suffered injuries that required facial reconstruction surgery.

A Harris County grand jury has now indicted five officers, four on felony charges that carry up to life in prison. The fifth officer is charged with a misdemeanor.

“The evidence shows these detention officers crossed the line when it comes to the use of force,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “They caused severe injury to an inmate who needed screws, stitches and a plate to reconstruct his face and a shattered eye socket.”

Jeremy Ringle, Joshua Degler, Napoleon Harmon and Andrew Rowell were indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant, a first degree felony. They face a punishment of five to 99 years in prison, or a life sentence, and a fine of up to $10,000, according to a press release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Salvador Garibay was indicted or misdemeanor assault. He faces a punishment of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

“A grand jury has determined that there is sufficient evidence these detention officers broke the law and that they should face trial for their actions,” Ogg said.

