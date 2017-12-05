‘Dreamers’ Gather At University Of Houston To Ask Congress To Protect Them

The event is part of a nationwide campaign that advocates for a law that wouldn’t subject to border security or enforcement provision

A group of DACA recipients gathered Tuesday at the University of Houston’s main campus to tell their stories and urge Congress to pass a bill that will protect them from potential deportations.

The event was organized by the Emerson Collective, an organization that is conducting a nationwide campaign to promote the passage of a clean Dream Act.

A clean Dream Act means that the bill that would create the law wouldn’t have border security and enforcement provisions as conditions.

The Trump Administration plans to let the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program phase out and expire next year.

The speakers talked about how DACA has helped them to have a more normal life and do things such as going to college.

José Abraham García was one of the speakers.

21-yr old García arrived in Houston when he was approximately 3, and is currently a junior at UH.

He said he is advocating for a clean DREAM Act because the DACA recipients should not be treated as “bargaining chips.”

“They’re still human beings that are part of this country and part of the society that we’re living in right now,” he added..

The potential passage of a DREAM Act before Congress starts its recess in mid-December is now part of the national headlines because some Democrats are reportedly conditioning their support for passing a federal budget to enacting legislation that would protect the so-called Dreamer community.