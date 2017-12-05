Adrian Garcia Running For Harris County Commissioner

“I look forward to speaking with the residents of East Harris County, and earning your support for our campaign to make our communities a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said former Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia

Former Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia announced his candidacy for Harris County Commissioner, Precinct Two, according to a press release sent out on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from Garcia’s campaign.

“We all know that sometimes government can come up short, so it’s up to leaders who love what we do to roll our sleeves up and find better solutions,” said former Sheriff Garcia. “Since the day my mother encouraged me to become a Houston Police officer and with the advice that my late father gave me, which was to work hard, be honest, and never forget where I come from, I found I loved being a public servant!”

“As a police officer, City Council member, Mayor Pro Tem, and as your Sheriff, I have always worked to find better ways to save you money, deliver transparency, and improve our quality of life,” continued Garcia. “With the impact of Hurricane Harvey, we now need leaders who are willing to get in the community and work with everyone to find solutions to keep our families and our property safe.”

“There is a better way forward for everyone,” concluded Garcia. “I look forward to speaking with the residents of East Harris County, and earning your support for our campaign to make our communities a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Thank you! This election is important for the future of our region! I welcome your help to engage our neighbors in this precinct! https://t.co/Z5G5RhJbPV — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) December 5, 2017

Thank you! I am honored to have you and your family’s continued support! It’s our old neighborhood so I’ll need your help to help people understand how important this election is! https://t.co/1dnVpBNv56 — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) December 5, 2017

Warren I am more of a career public servant and I would be honored to have the opportunity to meet you and discuss my ideas for the area. https://t.co/N72qF0rPxb — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) December 5, 2017

Reverand thank you and please pray for the community, my family, supporters and I. https://t.co/y3NYbg64UA — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) December 5, 2017