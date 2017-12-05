Full Show: Harvey Oral Histories, And A New Plan For Downtown (Dec. 5, 2017)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: We learn about efforts to collect oral histories from Hurricane Harvey. We discuss what’s in a new long-term plan for downtown Houston. And Dr. Andy Boyd examines if it’s possible for humans to understand everything.

Houston Matters airs today at noon

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: The Center for Public History at the University of Houston is engaging in a long-term oral history project called Resilient Houston: Documenting Hurricane Harvey. We learn more about the project from Monica Perales, director of the Center for Public History, and associate professor of history Todd Romero.

Also this hour: We learn what’s in a newly released long-term plan for downtown Houston, called simply Plan Downtown. And Dr. Andy Boyd explores the limits of the human mind in his book Beyond Comprehension: A Scientific Look at the Challenge of Knowing Everything.

