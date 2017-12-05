Oral History Project Documents Stories Of Harvey Survivors

A project at the University of Houston called Resilient Houston will gather first-hand experiences of victims, first responders, and those working in energy and flood abatement during and after Hurricane Harvey.

The Center for Public History at the University of Houston is engaging in a long-term oral history project called Resilient Houston: Documenting Hurricane Harvey. The project will gather first-hand narratives capturing the experiences of victims, first responders, and those working in energy and flood abatement during and after Hurricane Harvey.

We learn more about the project from two UH historians involved in it: Monica Perales, director of the Center for Public History, and Todd Romero, associate professor of history.