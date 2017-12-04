Harris County DA Hopes To Quell Fears Of Holiday Travel To Houston

Officials say the current political climate may make some people nervous about traveling to one of the U.S.’s most international cities

With Houston being one of the most international cities in the country, the Harris County District Attorney’s office is hoping to take some of the anxiety out of traveling to the U.S. for the holidays.

The office is passing out flyers, translated into five languages, informing travelers of the procedure to report a crime and how to stay safe.

“We’re aware that many people are fearful, in the current political climate that’s understandable, and we’re trying to rebut that fear and make sure that people who are victims of crime know that they can reach out,” said Tom Berg, First Assistant District Attorney for Harris County.

It is a new initiative and not an issue many district attorneys have picked up before. District Attorney Kim Ogg said the need for this type of outreach when her brother was a victim of crime while living abroad about ten years ago.

“He was mugged,” Ogg said, “he woke up in a hospital and didn’t know want to do, didn’t know how to contact the police, didn’t know where to call.”

Ogg is hoping to keep the same thing from happening to Houston’s international visitors.