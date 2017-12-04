News

WATCH: HPD Chief Acevedo Warns Of Holiday Grinch

‘The Grinch’ is described only as a green-faced individual wearing a Santa hat, Santa shirt and green tights

| Posted on
A photo of the suspect , the grinch, was first identified by a retailer’s group in Houston called the GHLPA, or the Greater Houston Loss Prevention Alliance.

According to the Houston Police, Chief Art Acevedo, in partnership with retailers throughout the Houston area, has released surveillance video of a wanted suspect dubbed “The Grinch”. 
 
HPD warns prevention and avoidance is the key to not falling victim to the Grinch. The suspect is described only as a green-faced individual wearing a Santa hat, Santa shirt and green tights. 

This suspect was first identified by a retailer’s group in Houston called the Greater Houston Loss Prevention Alliance. 

The GHLPA is comprised of loss prevention representatives with Kroger, H-E-B, Fiesta, Target, Randalls, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Macy’s, Sam’s, Weingarten and Dollar General. During the holiday season, stores have reported an increase in the number of thefts reported by their customers, according to HPD. 

Photo via Houston Police Department

Share