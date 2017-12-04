WATCH: HPD Chief Acevedo Warns Of Holiday Grinch

‘The Grinch’ is described only as a green-faced individual wearing a Santa hat, Santa shirt and green tights

Chief @artacevedo and the GHLPA discusses holiday Grinch and releases surveillance video https://t.co/ELCpTnDpmI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 4, 2017

According to the Houston Police, Chief Art Acevedo, in partnership with retailers throughout the Houston area, has released surveillance video of a wanted suspect dubbed “The Grinch”.



HPD warns prevention and avoidance is the key to not falling victim to the Grinch. The suspect is described only as a green-faced individual wearing a Santa hat, Santa shirt and green tights.

This suspect was first identified by a retailer’s group in Houston called the Greater Houston Loss Prevention Alliance.

The GHLPA is comprised of loss prevention representatives with Kroger, H-E-B, Fiesta, Target, Randalls, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Macy’s, Sam’s, Weingarten and Dollar General. During the holiday season, stores have reported an increase in the number of thefts reported by their customers, according to HPD.